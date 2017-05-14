A gift from Mother Nature makes Mother’s Day memorable at the Tulip Festival

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The last day of the Tulip Festival is also a perfect place to celebrate mom and many did exactly that.

It was a Mother’s Day miracle Sunday morning at Washington Park. The rain clouds held off and a lot of people took their favorite lady to see the flowers.

Moms and flowers, you have to admit that’s the perfect match!

“It’s beautiful. It’s a nice day for a stroll through the tulips and taking it all in with the people we love,” said Debbie Meissner.

Meissner came with her mom, and her daughters. Three generations enjoying the day together.

“Beautiful weather and beautiful grandmother and mother” Kaitlin Meissner said.

Debbie’s mom, Pauline, made the drive from Syracuse.

“It was worth the trip to be with family and such a nice surrounding.” Pauline DeMartino said.

Mariah and Eric Corson, soon to be first time parents, passed through the park on Sunday. Making their way from Cape Cod back home to Ohio, they had to stop here to celebrate their first official Mother’s Day.

“I was excited when I first found out.” Mariah Corson said. “It still hasn’t hit me quite like it has hit him (Eric), but I know once I hold that little guy in my hand I’m going to be like whoa.”

“It’s just kind of surreal now but you can finally feel it a little bit. It’s finally kicking in. Literally. Yeah Literally.” Eric Corson said.

Haley Wyant of Albany, her mom lives in Florida and can’t be there Sunday, but she still, Haley plans to send lots of love and pictures of the tulips.

“It’s so important,” Wyant said. “My mom is pretty much my best friend. I miss her every day. Call her every day. So to me it’s just a time to reflect, call her and tell her I love her.”

Even the fellas here know how important those special ladies are.

“Mothers are really what form the whole family and bring us together,” said Paul Olsen of Albany