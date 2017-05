BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 15-year-old boy died after being struck by a car while crossing Route 29 in Broadalbin Saturday evening.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was crossing State Highway 29 in the area of the Broadalbin Stewart’s Shop Saturday around 9:00 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle driving westbound.

The boy was taken to Nathan Littauer Hospital where he died of his injuries.

