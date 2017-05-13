EXCLUSIVE: Wife of Schenectady man who died in police custody, speaks out

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police continue to investigate how a man died while in custody, now his wife is speaking out.

Police say Andrew Kearse was found unresponsive when they got to the station here in Schenectady.

His wife, Angelique Negroni-Kearse, said they were married for 10 years and lived in the Bronx. On Saturday she traveled upstate, hoping to get some answers.

“I lost my best friend, my soulmate,” Negroni-Kearse said.

Heartbroken over the loss of her husband she said, “My kids are asking where daddy is? What happened to daddy?”

Schenectady police say Thursday afternoon an officer was trying to pull over the 36-year-old for a traffic violation, Kearse stopped the car on Ward Avenue leading police on a short foot chase.

They caught him one street over on Donald Avenue.

Police say on the drive to the station, Kearse complained he felt dizzy and was having trouble breathing upon arrival. He was unresponsive and paramedics transported him to Ellis hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His wife believes that they should have taken action right away.

“As police officers and officers of the law are supposed to take them to the hospital, right? Not to deny medical attention,” said Negroni-Kearse.

Andrew’s friend, Susan Perry, told NEWS10 that she was at the station at the time and was arrested for trying to help Kearse flee.

Perry was transported in a different patrol car and said it took police more than 15 minutes before she heard sirens and saw them get an AED.

Schenectady police turned the investigation over to State police.

The Schenectady police chief, Eric Clifford said he recognizes the public’s concern with this type of incident, but asks for their patience.

“It is my intention to oversee an objective, independent review of all actions taken by the police during this arrest,” Clifford said.

All Angelique Negroni-Kearse wants is the full story behind her husband’s death.

“This should have never happened and I want answers,” Negroni-Kearse said. “I need justice for my husband okay, please, and for my children.”

The State Attorney General’s office is providing additional oversight. State police said Schenectady law enforcement is cooperating with the investigation and that they won’t release more information until they have a better idea of what happened.