ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a tractor trailer and a pedestrian on I-90 early Saturday.

State Police say the accident occurred on I-90 Westbound near Exit 25 at 4:00 a.m. Saturday.

The left and center lanes of I-90 near exit 25 are currently blocked for accident reconstruction and are expected to be closed for approximately three hours.

