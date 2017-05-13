Mysterious giant sea creature washes up on the shores of Indonesia

WCMH Published:

JAKARTA, Indonesia (WCMH) — When a huge, decaying sea creature washed up on the shores of Seram Island in Indonesia this week, residents weren’t quite sure what to think.

The Jakarta Globe reports that resident Asrul Tuanakota discovered the almost 50-foot long carcass on Tuesday night. Residents initially believed it was a giant squid, but local officials say it looks more like a sperm whale. 

Marcus Chua, a curator at the Lee Kong Chian National History Museum, told Mashable the carcass is probably a baleen whale. He added there has been no report of giant squid in Indonesian waters.

Residents have asked the government to help them remove the creature’s remains, as it is already beginning to decay.

 

 

