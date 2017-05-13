Mail carriers collecting food donations Saturday to Stamp Out Hunger

(NEWS10) — The National Association of Letter Carriers will be collecting food donations Saturday for the 25th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

To participate, just fill a bag with non-perishable food items and leave it in or near your mailbox for your mail carrier to collect. The carriers will do the rest!

The food is then sorted and brought to area food banks where it will be available for local food insecure families.

If you missed your mail carrier, you can also drop food items off at your local post office.

The NALC says the Stamp Out Food Drive is the largest one-day food drive in the United States. Last year, the food drive collected 85,000 pounds of food in Schenectady County alone.

With 49 million people, including nearly 16 million children, facing hunger in America every day, the food drive could not be more important.