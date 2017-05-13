HVCC graduation highlights accomplishment and reflection

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saturday was a special day for students and their families today at Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC).

The 63rd graduation ceremony took place in the morning at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, on campus.

Thousands of students crossed the stage here today and into the next part of their lives, but for friends and family that support them they say it was a long road to get here.

Several family members and graduates commented on this academic milestone.

James Scoville can’t believe the day is finally here for his son.

“Very exciting,” said Scoville. “He’s the first one in our family to graduate college.”

A few minutes later, his son Kevin, walked a cross the stage to accept his diploma.

“Emotional,” Kevin Scoville said. “Very proud of him.”

Kevin credits his family for supporting him every step of the way.

“It’s a pretty big deal, he said. “I couldn’t have made it here without the love and support of my family.”

Kevin Scoville completed his associate’s degree as an auto mechanic and he has one goal following graduation.

“Eventually open my own garage,” Scoville said.

His mom, Catrina, calls it the perfect Mother’s Day gift.

“It’s the best thing I could ever ask for,” she said.

This happy family is just one of many today at hvcc today.

Students were all united by the special moment they all became graduates together.

“I cannot believe it.,” said graduate Mariesha Hagen. “You start college and then you get slammed with all that work and stuff and you don’t think about graduation but then it comes and all that hard work pays off and it’s just a feeling you can’t believe.”

She indicated it wasn’t easy, but it was certainly worth it.

“Papers, essays, homework. All that kind of stuff. But when you accomplish that and put your hard work in, it doesn’t matter about the stress. It’s that accomplishment. That feeling of accomplishment that you did it. That’s what pays off in the end,” Hagen said.

Emma Dillon, the Student Senate President was overjoyed with the culmination of the journey.

“I’m so proud. I’m proud of everyone. I’ve met so many amazing people here,” Dillon said.

As she and her peers reflect on how far they’ve come, they can also carry their heads high as they cross that stage and step into their future.

“We did it. We’re here. We made it. We can graduate and all that hard work is in the past. We can move on to amazing things,” Dillon said.

HVCC featured 1,976 graduates with associate’s degrees at the ceremony.