Hundreds of athletes compete in Special Olympics event

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s rains couldn’t dampen the spirits at the Capital District Regional Special Olympic Games.

Hundreds of athletes came out from across our region to compete in a number of track and field events.

It all happened at Shenendehowa High School, in Clifton Park.

Those who help organize the event say it’s extremely rewarding to watch those with special needs get the opportunity to excel.

While lots of athletes come out each year, organizers hope that crowds of spectators will also grow with time.

