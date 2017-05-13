“Build-A-Bouquet” is a big hit for Mother’s Day gift giving

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local grocery stores gave kids the unique opportunity to put together a special gift for Mother’s Day.

The 9th annual “Build-A-Bouquet” was held at Price Chopper and Market 32 in Schenectady and other locations throughout the Capital Region.

Children 12 and younger were able to pick out three bunches of flowers to put together beautiful arrangements, all for only about five dollars.

“It’s really heartwarming because it is something she can do herself and it is from the heart she knows what flowers look like ad she is going to pick them out for them,” said local mother, Deana Novak. “So I think it is a cute little thing it’s like making things at home for them.”

The bouquets include tissue paper, ribbons and a personalized card.