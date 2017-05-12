UK’s health service hit by ransomware attack

LONDON (AP) – Britain’s National Health Service says hospitals across the country have been hit by a “ransomware” cyberattack but there is no evidence that patient data has been accessed.

NHS Digital, which oversees hospital cybersecurity, says the attack used the Wanna Decryptor variant of malware, which holds affected computers hostage while the attackers demand a ransom.

NHS Digital says the attack “was not specifically targeted at the NHS and is affecting organizations from across a range of sectors.”

The attack is causing canceled procedures and appointments at hospitals across England. NHS Digital says 16 NHS organizations report being hit.