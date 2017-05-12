President Trump tweets fired FBI director ‘better hope’ there are no ‘tapes’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is warning that former FBI Director James Comey “better hope” that there are no “tapes” of their conversations.

Trump tweeted Friday, “James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

Trump fired Comey on Tuesday, later saying that “he wasn’t doing a good job.”

In the termination letter to Comey, Trump thanked him for telling the president “three times” that he personally is not under investigation for collusion with Russia during his 2016 campaign.

Trump said in an NBC News interview Thursday that Comey told him once over dinner and twice by telephone that he isn’t under investigation.

Comey has not commented since he was fired.