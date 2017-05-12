One-of-a-kind handwritten Harry Potter prequel story stolen in burglary

File photo dated 10/06/08 of a worker at Waterstones holding a story by JK Rowling donated by the author, for the What's Your Story? auction in aid of English PEN and Dyslexia Action at Waterstone's in London. The untitled Harry Potter prequel handwritten on a postcard by Rowling has been stolen in a burglary in Birmingham. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday May 12, 2017. The "extremely valuable" 800-word work was penned on both sides of the A5 card for a charity auction nine years ago and sold for £25,000 at Sotheby's. See PA story POLICE Potter. Photo credit should read: Joel Ryan/PA Wire

LONDON (AP) — A handwritten Harry Potter prequel penned on a piece of card by J.K. Rowling has been stolen during a burglary in England.

Rowling wrote the 800-word story for a 2008 charity auction, where it sold for 25,000 pounds ($49,000 at the time).

West Midlands Police said Friday that it was stolen, along with some jewelry, during a burglary in Birmingham, central England between April 13 and 24.

Investigating officer Paul Jauncey has appealed to any Potter fans who see the story or are offered it for sale to contact police.

Set three years before Harry is born, the story tells how the boy wizard’s father James Potter and godfather Sirius Black get into trouble with a policeman before escaping with broomsticks, drumsticks and a little bit of magic.

 

 

