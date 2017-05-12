N. Greenbush Police looking to identify man accused of armed robbery

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The North Greenbush Police Department is looking for a man they say robbed a Dollar Tree Store last week.

He’s accused of entering the store on 600 North Greenbush Road with a silver handgun at closing and demanding cash from the employees.

Police say after the man robbed the store, he went to a Sunoco located on Columbia Turnpike, made purchases, and then left the area in the direction of Routes 9 and 20.

The man is described as being 5’10”, weighing approximately 200 pounds, between the ages of 50 and 65 years old.

Police believe the incident may be related to a similar robbery last December at the Dollar Tree in Wappingers Falls. Police say a man fitting the above description entered that Dollar Tree store at closing and stole and an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is urged to contact police at (518)-283-5323.