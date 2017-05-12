Men accused of breaking into Saratoga hotel’s vending machine arrested

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two men are facing charges after police say they broke into a vending machine at the Holiday Inn on Broadway in Saratoga.

Police say they initially stopped Nicholas Lord, 24, and John Rotondi, 52, both of Plattsburgh, N.Y., for a vehicle and traffic violation early Thursday morning.

Lord, the driver, is accused of driving while impaired and was arrested.

During an investigation, police say Rotondi came down from Plattsburgh earlier in the day on Wednesday and allegedly committed a larceny at the Holiday Inn on Broadway a short time before the traffic stop.

Police say Lord and Rotondi entered the Holiday Inn at around 2 a.m., avoided staff members, and broke into a vending machine located on the first floor. They are then accused of stealing money from the container and its contents from within the machine.

The machine, according to police, was significantly damaged during the burglary.

According to police, they found the container and tools used to break into the vending machine in the vehicle during the traffic stop.

Lord was charged with operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, failing to keep right, possession of burglar tools, petit larceny, third-degree criminal mischief, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Rotondi was charged with possession of burglar tools, third-degree criminal mischief, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, and petit larceny.

Both were arraigned and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail.

Police say they are contacting other police agencies along the Northway corridor to see if similar incidents took place.