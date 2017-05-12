Man uses plastic bat to defend son from goose, gets ticket

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – An Indianapolis man says he shouldn’t have been ticketed for using a plastic bat to protect his 4-year-old son from an aggressive Canada goose.

James McDaniel tells WXIN-TV that the goose came across a field and chased his son, so he struck it with the bat. McDaniel says that the goose was “clearly attacking” the boy and he was only doing what he could to protect him.

Marion County animal services ticketed McDaniel for animal cruelty. An incident report says witnesses reported that McDaniel hit the bird three times.

A Monday court hearing is planned.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says people are allowed to protect themselves or others from wildlife, but may only use a reasonable amount of force.