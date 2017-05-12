Man accused of sending inappropriate messages to underage girl

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man who police say failed to register as a sex offender is accused of sending inappropriate messages to an underage girl.

Police say the began investigating after the girl’s mother found the Facebook messages that were sexual in nature and reported them.

Messiah Bryan, 21, of Troy, is accused of sending the girl inappropriate messages for months, attempted to get her to meet him, and sent graphic pictures of himself to her.

Police say a court ordered Bryan to be on the National Sex Offender Registry but has failed to register. He had previously been charged for failing to register as a sex offender in 2016.

His requirement to register stems from a 2015 arrest.

Police say Bryan could not be located for several weeks and was found after being arrested for another offense in the city of Albany.

Bryan was charged with first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors and endangering the welfare of a child.