Hoffman’s Playland memorabilia up for auction

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some pieces of nostalgia are on the auction block at the former Hoffman’s Playland in Latham.

When Hoffman’s Playland closed three years ago, most of the rides ended up here at Huck Finn’s Playland. There are still a few remaining pieces of Hoffman’s that could be yours.

There is a giant waving clown, a spinning carnival toy, and Humpty Dumpty sitting on a wall.

Dave Hoffman would know, his parents put him to work as a kid and he ran Hoffman’s Playland until it closed in 2014.

“We have no idea that we had made such an impact,” Hoffman said.

Families made memories here for more than 50 years and now folks have a chance to own a little piece of their childhood.

“Everything from the light poles to t-shirts are on sale,” Auctioneer Randy Passonno said.

Passonno showed us some of the things that are attracting the highest bidders.

“These are truly one of a kind signs specific to Hoffman’s Playland.”

It’s those nostalgic items that are most sought after.

“The original sign to Hoffman’s Playland that many people have in their photo album at home too.”

Photos capture some of those happy times. Bob Carpraro and his kids came to the park to thank Dave Hoffman for memories and to reminisce.

Even when the last remaining piece is sold, those memories will last a lifetime.

“It’s a great feeling that there”

‘Huck Finn’s is open for the weekend and opens full time come Memorial Day weekend. If you’d like to place a bid on one of those Hoffman’s items click here.