Fired FBI Director James Comey declines to testify before Senate panel

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former FBI Director James Comey has declined an invitation to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee next week.

That’s according to an aide to the committee’s chairman, GOP Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina.

The committee had hoped to hear from Comey in closed session following his abrupt firing this week by President Donald Trump.

The Intelligence Committee is in the midst of a broad investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and ties with Trump’s campaign.

