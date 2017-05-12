Congo reports a single confirmed case of Ebola, UN says

By Published:
Ebola Virus
FILE - In this undated colorized transmission electron micrograph file image made available by the CDC shows an Ebola virus virion. For the first time, Ebola has been discovered inside the eyes of a patient months after the virus was gone from his blood, according to a report published Wednesday Oct. 14, 2015, in the New England Journal of Medicine. Doctors have found Ebola can survive in some male survivors for up to nine months after they first get sick but arent sure if that means they might still be infectious, according to the new research published Wednesday. (Frederick Murphy/CDC via AP, File)

LONDON (AP) – The World Health Organization says Congo’s ministry of health has announced that it has confirmed a single case of Ebola.

In a statement on its Twitter account, the U.N. health agency says Congo notified it and their partners of the case on Thursday.

The last outbreak of Ebola in Congo was in 2014 when the country recorded several dozen cases. That outbreak was not connected to the epidemic that killed thousands in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

Ebola is a deadly hemorrhagic fever that occasionally jumps to humans from animals including bats and monkeys. Without preventive measures, the virus can spread quickly between people and is fatal in up to 90 percent of cases. An experimental vaccine was recently developed that WHO says could be used in emergencies.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s