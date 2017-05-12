Armed police search for man in East Greenbush woods

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It was a chaotic afternoon for parts of East Greenbush as several police agencies searched for a man who ran off into the woods.

People staying at the Capital Inn and Suites were visibly shaken Friday afternoon after a manhunt stemmed from a parking lot there.

One woman, who did not want to show her face on camera, said she saw a police officer approach a vehicle with two people inside.

“So he stopped the car, and he said, ‘Out. Your hands on the dashboard,’ and said, ‘I have a warrant,’ and he told him ‘don’t run, don’t run,’” she described. “Then he dove out the driver’s side of the car and ran to the back of the hotel.”

He ran to an area where another woman was staying with her husband.

“I was stepping up to run out and pick something before he left for work,” she said. “As soon as I step out the door, they were everywhere. Guns drawn and asked me to start running with my hands up.”

She also did not want her face on camera but described what happened next.

“Within a few minutes, they kicked doors in and went in and a few seconds later the dogs come in and they headed towards the back and started hunting him,” she said.

Heavily armed, police spread out to search the woods behind Riverview Terrace. They also used a K9 to search the area near Columbia Turnpike.

People living nearby were confident police would find the man they were looking for.

“I have faith in these police. You know, they do their job really well.”

East Greenbush police are the leading agency. They were assisted by Schodack, Rensselaer, and Albany Police Departments. New York State Police were also on the scene.