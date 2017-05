ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The annual Albany Tulip Festival Weekend officially kicked off on Friday.

Ceremonies began with the traditional street scrubbing event.

Albany High School students in full Dutch dress and local Boy Scout troops performed the scrubbing.

The Dutch ceremony has served as the official kickoff to the Tulip Fest weekend for 69 years. It was accompanied by bagpipes and a proclamation by Mayor Kathy Sheehan.