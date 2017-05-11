Woman sentenced in deadly drunk driving crash that killed teen on Alt. Route 7

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman who pleaded guilty in a drunk driving crash that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old girl learned her fate in court on Thursday.

Jessica Bellerose, of Troy, will be serving up to seven years behind bars.

She admitted to manslaughter and DWI.

Police say she sideswiped a car while driving on Alternate Route 7 last year when she drove into the median. She then became airborne and landed on a car driven by 18-year-old Paige Ahearn.

Paige was killed instantly in the crash.

According to the DA’s office, Bellerose had a blood alcohol content of 0.14 and admitted to drinking throughout the day.

