TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A traffic advisory has been issued for the Ferry Street tunnel in Troy.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, May 11, all eastbound lanes of Ferry Street / NY-2 between the Front Street/River Street off-ramp and 1st Street will be closed for maintenance.

All vehicle traffic will be redirected to River Street while maintenance operations are underway.

Drivers are asked to use caution, observe all posted traffic signs and to seek alternate routes.