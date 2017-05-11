Tent in the Tulips for a good cause with NEWS10 ABC

Related Coverage 2017 Tulip Festival Preview

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS10 ABC’s Jimmy Marlow is camping out in Albany’s Washington Park ahead of the 69th annual Tulip Festival.

Jimmy pitched a tent and will be hanging out enjoying the flowers in the park until Saturday morning.

But he’s not just there for fun. He’s there to talk about the Capital City Fund, an all-encompassing collection that helps a lot of programs function in the Capital Region.

Some programs that benefit from the fund include Albany High School, Pride Center of the Capital Region, Girl Scouts of Northeastern NY, Early Head Start Child Care, Police Athletic League, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region, Boys & Girls Club of Albany, and Capital District YMCA.

Donations to the Capital City Fund can be made online, HERE, or by mail to Capital City Fund/Six Tower Place/Albany, N.Y. 12203