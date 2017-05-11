Sex offender accused in NYC sexual assault on German tourist arrested in the Schenectady area

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10/AP) – Officials say a sex offender wanted for questioning in three robberies and a sexual assault of a German tourist has been arrested in the Schenectady area.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce says the 28-year-old man, whose name was given as Keon Robinson, was last seen going into an East Harlem building following the attack on the tourist last week.

Surveillance video shows a man punching the woman’s head and continuing to hit her after she falls to the sidewalk.

Police say the man also punched the ground and they believe he left a trail of blood.

Police say no sex assault occurred during the other two robberies.