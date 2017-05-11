Police: Two loaded handguns recovered in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police say they recovered two guns in two separate incidents Wednesday night.

The first happened on Broadway when police executed a search warrant. During the execution of the search warrant, police say they found Jamie Mosley, 36, marijuana and a loaded handgun.

About an hour later police stopped a car near First and North Hawk Street. Police say they found another loaded handgun leading to the arrest of 27-year-old Roger Champman.

Both are now facing a number of charges including criminal possession of a weapon.