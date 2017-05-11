Police: Teen rushed to hospital, dog killed after being hit by car

Web staff Published: Updated:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A teenage girl was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after police said she was hit by a car.

The crash took place around 4:30 p.m. on Albany Street in Colonie. Police said 15-year-old Madison Dunlap was walking her dog on the side of the road against traffic.

They were struck by a Ford Focus. The driver stopped and called 911, according to police.

Dunlap was taken to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries. She is listed in critical but stable condition. The dog was killed in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police at (518) 783-2744.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s