Police: Teen rushed to hospital, dog killed after being hit by car

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A teenage girl was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after police said she was hit by a car.

The crash took place around 4:30 p.m. on Albany Street in Colonie. Police said 15-year-old Madison Dunlap was walking her dog on the side of the road against traffic.

They were struck by a Ford Focus. The driver stopped and called 911, according to police.

Dunlap was taken to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries. She is listed in critical but stable condition. The dog was killed in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police at (518) 783-2744.