Police looking for missing teen in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The North Adams Police Department is looking for a missing teenage girl.

Police say Shyanna Aubin, 16, is believed to have left the Drury High School after receiving a ride from someone other than her guardian on Wednesday. She was reported missing after she didn’t return home.

The vehicle Aubin was last seen getting into was a newer model black Honda Accord coupe with a spoiler.

According to police, Aubin has an injury to her left food and requires her to use crutches.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Aubin is urged to contact the North Adams Police Department at (413)-664-4944.