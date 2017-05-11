Police looking for missing teen in North Adams

Web Staff Published: Updated:

NORTH ADAMS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The North Adams Police Department is looking for a missing teenage girl.

Police say Shyanna Aubin, 16, is believed to have left the Drury High School after receiving a ride from someone other than her guardian on Wednesday. She was reported missing after she didn’t return home.

The vehicle Aubin was last seen getting into was a newer model black Honda Accord coupe with a spoiler.

According to police, Aubin has an injury to her left food and requires her to use crutches.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Aubin is urged to contact the North Adams Police Department at (413)-664-4944.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s