NYSP: 119 bank accounts compromised after skimming devices found

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police are looking to identify a man accused of placing credit card skimming devices in Warren and Saratoga Counties.

Between January 2017 and early April 2017, police say skimming devices were found at two bank locations in Glens Falls and at another bank location in Saratoga Springs.

According to police, bank accounts of 119 people were compromised by the skimming devices, resulting in thousands of dollars in losses. Shortly after the account information was compromised, police say fraudulent withdrawals were made using ATMs in Albany, Schenectady, and Poughkeepsie areas.

All of the customers who were victimized were notified and reimbursed by the banks.

Anyone who has information about the case should contact the New York State Police Financial Crimes Unit at (518)-786-2192.