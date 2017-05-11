Mastroianni Bakery announces it is reopening

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Former CEO Warren Zeiser announces that Mastroianni Bakery is back in business.

After 93 years, Mastroianni was forced to close back in July after going bankrupt. They have since been purchased by Pumilia Pizza shells.

For now, Zeiser says they will start small with the distribution by going up to Lake George, down to Catskills, over to the Mass. border, and Rome/Utica areas.

Currently, the Mastroianni Bakery bread is being baked in Utica with sales, marketing, and distribution still being done here in Schenectady.

While Zeiser is making this announcement, the new CEO of the bakery will be Giovanni Pumilia.