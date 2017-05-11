Mass. man accused of stealing police cruiser during pursuit

HANSON, Mass. (NEWS10) – Hanson Police said that a man who led them on a chase overnight was able to get into an officer’s cruiser and prolong his crime spree.

The series of events began at 1 a.m. Thursday when officers said they saw a 2010 Chevy Malibu speeding on Route 58 and failing to stop at a stop sign located at the intersection of Indian Head Street and Liberty Street. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued to drive north.

Police later identified the driver as Daniel Egan, 36, of Plymouth.

Officers said they pursued Egan up to the Hanover/Pembroke line, then back into Hanson Center.

During that first pursuit, police said the Malibu struck a police cruiser along Lapham Street and Egan tried to force it off the road.

Egan’s tires were punctured by tire deflation devices in the area of Route 58 and Route 106. Police said the car stopped on Route 58 in Halifax, where Egan fled into the woods.

“Officers attempted to take Mr. Egan into custody but he managed to escape,” police said. “Egan then got into and fled in a marked Halifax PD cruiser.”

Now officers deployed the stop sticks to deflate tires on their own vehicle. It came to a stop but Egan refused to get out.

Officers spent approx. 20 minutes convincing him to get out.

A beanbag weapon was fired by the Halifax Police Chief himself, shattering the rear window of the cruiser and gave officers a better view. Egan was not armed and was not able to access the cruiser’s locked weapon.

“He didn’t immediately surrender and we had to use a canine to take him down.”

That dog bit Egan in the hand and once outside the car police managed to take him into custody.

“We’re dealing with the unknown and we definitely showed a lot of restraint. I think they handled it a great way, less than lethal weapons to take care of the issue.”