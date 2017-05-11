Man dies after being arrested by Schenectady police

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man has died after being arrested by Schenectady police.

Around 4:30 p.m., a Schenectady officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver pulled into a driveway on Ward Avenue and ran into the backyard, police said.

The male led officers on a brief foot pursuit and was eventually taken into custody behind a residence on Donald Avenue.

While in the back of a police car on the way to the police station, police said the male complained of breathing problems and feeling dizzy. He was unresponsive when he arrived at the station.

First responders were called, and he was taken to Ellis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

New York State Police are investigating the incident per the request of the Schenectady Police Department.