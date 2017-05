TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Kathleen Jimino, the longest serving County Executive in Rensselaer County history, announced she will not be running for a fifth term.

Jimino is the first woman to be elected as county executive in Rensselaer County history. She is the only second woman ever elected as a county executive in New York.

She has run unopposed since being elected in 2001.

Jimino was revered for her management of the county finances and her role in streamlining local services.