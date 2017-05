GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Guilderland Police are on the lookout for a missing teen.

Miranda Bristol, 16, was last seen leaving a friend’s home on Jean Place around 5:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a dark colored sweatshirt, and might be riding a purple and white mountain bike.

Police say foul play is not suspected.