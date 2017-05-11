Glenville accident leaves both drivers in serious condition

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A destructive two car collision took place early Thursday morning on state Route 5 (specifically Amsterdam Road) in Glenville.

This occurred near Wolf Hollow Road and Waters Road.

A 911 call came in just after 4:30 a.m.

The accident involved to Jeep vehicles, consisting of two male drivers. Each were deemed in serious condition and sent to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

Detectives say a lengthy investigation will ensue, but it does not appear alcohol was involved.

They indicated that both of these vehicles are actually facing the opposite direction of where they were coming from.

A blue Jeep was actually headed towards Amsterdam and a silver Jeep was headed towards Scotia. But, the impact spun them around.

Detectives say it was the driver of the blue Jeep that left his lane and caused the collision.

First responders had a hard time extricating the drivers, because both front ends of each car were demolished.

The speed limit in this area is 55 mph.

Only one lane is currently open for traffic in this juncture.

NEWS10 will provide more updates on this story throughout the day.