FBI searching GOP fundraiser/consulting firm in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (CNN) – FBI agents are executing a search warrant at an office of a Republican fundraiser and consulting firm in Annapolis on Thursday.

The firm is known for pioneering the use of technology in political campaigns and represents GOP candidates nationwide.

Agents used trash bags to cover a window at the offices of Strategic Campaign Group.

The company has been sued and has been questioned by the Federal Election Commission concerning money raised by a political action committee linked to the firm.

Members of the committee were accused of using candidates’ names to raise money without their permission.