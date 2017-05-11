FBI searching GOP fundraiser/consulting firm in Annapolis

By Published:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (CNN) – FBI agents are executing a search warrant at an office of a Republican fundraiser and consulting firm in Annapolis on Thursday.

The firm is known for pioneering the use of technology in political campaigns and represents GOP candidates nationwide.

Agents used trash bags to cover a window at the offices of Strategic Campaign Group.

The company has been sued and has been questioned by the Federal Election Commission concerning money raised by a political action committee linked to the firm.

Members of the committee were accused of using candidates’ names to raise money without their permission.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s