Early morning fire in Troy leads to extensive interior damage

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Large fire trucks have cleared out, but investigators are sticking around after responding to an early morning fire at 101 Hutton Street on Thursday.

Currently, firefighters are inside trying to figure out how the fire started.

Assistant fire chief, Eric McMahon stated that the flames broke out somewhere in the back of the building just before three o’clock this morning.

Crews were able put the flames out in about a half an hour.

McMahon indicated they did have to rescue one man from the second floor apartment and were able to do that just in critical time, without him being injured in any way.

There was extensive fire damage inside, despite the inability to see the damage from the outside.

The building does not appear to be a total loss, but that determination will be up to the engineers to decide.

The power was cut off and the fire investigation is just getting underway, so the two people who live here will be without a home for now.

More details to come as new information is released.