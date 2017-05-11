Construction underway on adaptive gym in the Capital Region

Web Staff Published: Updated:

WEST SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A brand new adaptive center is coming to the Capital Region.

This is part of Keller Williams’ Real Estate Red Day Project and the STRIDE Adaptive Sports Share Center in West Sand Lake has been selected.

STRIDE primarily works with young people and veterans with disabilities. The new center will serve as a multi-purpose gym space, a lounge for wounded warriors and a conference and training space.

Right now, STRIDE offers 8,000 adaptive sports lessons each year free of charge. The new space will help them increase that number and continue to grow.

All the volunteers who turned out today to begin construction are employees with Keller Williams.

They showed up at 7 a.m. Thursday morning and will continue to work through dusk.

