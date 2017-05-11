5/11 Pet Connection: King

King is a 3 year old male poodle that is ready to go, go, go!!! King LOVES to go for walks, car rides, playing with toys and most of all snuggling with you! In fact he will think nothing of it to jump up on your lap wherever you are sitting. In fact he dances on his back legs and talks to you to get your attention.

Because of Kings activity level we are saying no small children and he will need a fenced in yard to expel energy in between his walks. When he sees a cat he barks like crazy at them. We think he is just so excited to see them but we are thinking no cats.

Free To Be Me Rescue 518-956-1804