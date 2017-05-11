2017 Tulip Festival Preview

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s that time again: food, music, and of course flowers! The 69th annual Tulip Festival kicks off on Saturday, May 13.

Over 100,000 flowers have changed the complexion of Washington Park to that of a kaleidoscope.

There are so many colors and variations of flowers planted here.

Jessica Morgan, the gardener at last year’s Tulip Festival, she says they start these flowers in the fall so they can germinate through winter and sprout as soon as the earth ground begins to warm up.

For flower enthusiasts this event is like heaven, because there are so many variations and combinations of the tulip.

Tulips’ shapes are the inspiration for their name. It comes from the Persian word “delband”, which means “turban.”

There are several events that kick off before the Tulip Festival and there will be parking restrictions and road closures in the area.