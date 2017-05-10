Schenectady County bans fireworks again

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Family Fourth of July celebrations in Schenectady County may be a bit quieter this year.

That’s due to the passage of a new law banning sparklers, party poppers, and any other small fireworks.

The law went into effect Tuesday night.

It might be a bit confusing though because it was just two years ago, that legislators voted to make it legal!

It was back in 2015 when New York State voted to leave the sales and personal use of small fireworks like sparklers up to the counties.

Back then Schenectady County voted to opt in on that decision.

Fast forward two years later and these traditional symbols of Fourth of July celebrations are now once again banned!

County legislators passed the ban 13-2 Tuesday night.

“We have a clear and unambiguous message at this point. All fireworks are illegal all the time,” Majority Leader Gary Hughes (D) said.

Hughes says the change of heart was over a spike in 911 calls over the noise.

“The sellers also pushed the line by having signs that said, ‘Fireworks’.”

“We are thrilled absolutely thrilled,” Caroline Glenn said.

Glenn applauds the bill saying the loud fireworks disturbed her dogs and frayed her own nerves.

“For the kids to be running around the street and even some adults until 1 a.m. in the morning it’s ridiculous.”

“I don’t think this July 4th there going to be much of a difference,” Brian McGarry (R) said.

McGarry voted against the ban. He believes the ban will do little to stop those who fire off M-80’s and bottle rockets which were already illegal.

“Why didn’t we have some patience and go after the bad actors and hold them up to the public as to what not to do.”

Professional shows are still legal with the appropriate licenses.

County officials say the state will let vendors know about the ban through their own licensing procedures.