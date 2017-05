TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, May 11th, there will be road closures in Troy.

Starting at 7 a.m., there will be closures on Brunswick Road between Orchard Avenue and Taylor Lane as crews continue to pave the road there.

City officials are asking drivers use caution and watch for lane closures and road work personnel.

Work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. Thursday.