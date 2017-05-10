Public Service Announcement urges people to hide their child pornography

BENSON, Ariz. (CNN) – An Arizona radio public service announcement is urging people to hide their child pornography.

“Never keep paper pictures, tapes or films of naked juveniles where anyone else can find them. A public service message from the CAVE 97.7 FM,” Paul Lotsof, Station Owner, said.

That’s the message that has several residents disgusted.

“It’s wrong, it should be taken down, it’s sickening,” Jeanne Dyer said.

“It took me by surprise right off the bat. We actually had to stop and listen to the whole thing. Trying to get a grasp on what he’s really saying,” Will Edington said.

“Always use an external hard drive and hide it where nobody will ever find it,” Lotsof said.

He doesn’t agree with Arizona’s laws on child pornography.

“There’s no picture in the world that’s that dangerous.”

Paul says there’s nothing wrong with possessing such images.

“Pictures of whatever you want to call them. They’re minors, they’re pictures of minors and you go to prison for the rest of your life for possessing them. ”

In 2003, Morton Berger, a former phoenix high school teacher, was convicted of possessing 20 pornographic images of children. He’s currently serving a 200-year prison sentence.

Paul’s announcement been airing for two years often at midnight or in the early-morning hours.

“I think a little more than a slap on the wrist needs to be done. Investigating, like who thought it’d be okay to post that I don’t know.”

Officials with the federal communications commission say there’s no regulation explicitly stating what can or cannot be aired when it comes to public service announcements.

As for Lotsof, he maintains his position that state and federal laws need to be changed. He claims he’s doing the community a service.

“The difference is one case, you’re molesting children and abusing them, causing children to do things that are not natural for children to do and the other case, they’re just possessing pictures. There’s no connection between those two.”