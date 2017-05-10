Police: White Supremacist flyers placed on vehicles in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Springs Police Department says they are investigating an incident involving white supremacist flyers being placed on a number of vehicles in the area of Bensonhurst Avenue and Church Street during the overnight hours.

The flyers placed on the vehicle encourage readers to join and visit the group’s website.

Police say there are no direct threats or references to the local community but does reference national movements and events. No groups or persons were the targets of the flyers.

Police say placing unauthorized flyers on the windshield of vehicles is a violation of vehicle and traffic law.

“The administration of the Saratoga Springs Police Department does not believe we should dignify or in any way benefit the authors of these handbills by publicizing the content for them,” Saratoga Police Chief Gregory Veitch said.

The department says it will remain vigilant and are prepared to counter the messages of hate in our community.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Saratoga Springs Police Department (518)-584-1800.