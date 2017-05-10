National Bike to School Day a focus in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s National Bike to School Day, an effort to encourage kids to bike to school and to be safe when they do.

Kids all over the country are going to putting rubber to road in support of this initiative that is meant to help kids start building safe bike habits at an early age, while getting them acquainted with the rules of the road.

The Delaware Community School is one of 12 in the City School District of Albany to support the cause.

Later on Wednesday morning, Mayor Sheehan, the Albany Police Department’s mounted division and the DPW Traffic Safety Squad unit will be at the school to talk to the kids and drive the message of safety home.

Some of the things they are likely to mention are the rules of the road for bikers, like:

State law says that bicyclists obey the same rules as motor vehicle drivers. For example, many cyclists roll through a stop sign or red light or don’t yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. Bikes have to stop too!

Anyone under the age of 14 has to wear a safety certified helmet when they are the operator or a passenger on a bike.

The law also says that wearing two earphones is illegal, but just one is fine.

If there is a usable bicycle lane, you must use it. If there is no bicycle lane or it is unusable, go as far to the right of the roadway as possible; the shoulder.

While riding a bike on a sidewalk is not illegal in New York, some places have rules prohibiting bicycle traffic on certain sidewalk, but those signs are usually posted.

Bicyclists who break the law are subject to traffic tickets and parents can be held responsible for their kids if they don’t follow the rules.

A reminder to the vehicle drivers; check your mirrors, don’t assume, and watch for a cyclists communication.

When you’re riding remember the hand signals before turning:

Left: the left arm is stretched out horizontally

Right: the right arm is stretched sideways or put your left arm out and bend it at the elbow up.

Stop: it’s left arm to the side, and bend your hand down.