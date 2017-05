Related Coverage Police: Local man offered children money to perform sexual acts on each other

KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man arrested on child and prostitution charges has been arraigned.

Robert Middleton, 62, was arraigned on a 17 count indictment.

Police say he would travel back and forth between California and the Capital Region and entice children to have sex with one another by offering them money.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says there could be more victims, including local children.