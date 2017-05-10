Local grad arrested in Penn State hazing case

STATE COLLEGE, Penn. (NEWS10) – A local high school grad is among those arrested and charged in the Penn State hazing death case.

Braxton Becker is a graduate of Niskayuna High School.

He was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity where several are charged in the death of Timothy Piazza.

Becker is charged with tampering with evidence. Eight others charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Police say Piazza died during a hazing ritual where he fell down several times during a night of heavy drinking.

Prosecutors say the fraternity members waiting more than 12 hours before calling for help.