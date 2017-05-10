Local grad arrested in Penn State hazing case

Web Staff Published: Updated:

STATE COLLEGE, Penn. (NEWS10) – A local high school grad is among those arrested and charged in the Penn State hazing death case.

Braxton Becker is a graduate of Niskayuna High School.

He was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity where several are charged in the death of Timothy Piazza.

Becker is charged with tampering with evidence. Eight others charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Police say Piazza died during a hazing ritual where he fell down several times during a night of heavy drinking.

Prosecutors say the fraternity members waiting more than 12 hours before calling for help.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s