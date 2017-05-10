Driverless vehicle testing to begin in New York

Web Staff Published:
Greg Brown
FILE - This Friday, Nov. 13, 2015 file photo provided by Virginia Tech shows Virginia Tech Center for Technology Development Program Administration Specialist Greg Brown behind the wheel of a driverless car during a test ride showing the alert system handing over automation to the driver while traveling street in Blacksburg, Va. New cars that can steer and brake themselves may lull drivers into a false sense of security. One way to keep people alert may be providing distractions that are now illegal, just one surprising finding from Stanford University research that studied the behavior of students in a self-driving car simulator.(Justin Fine/Virginia Tech via AP, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York will allow companies to test driverless vehicles in the state.

According to the governor’s office, new legislation allows for testing of autonomous technology through a year-long pilot program.

“New York has emerged as one of the nation’s leading hubs for innovation, and as we invite companies and entrepreneurs to reimagine transportation technology, we will encourage the development of new, safe travel options for New Yorkers,” Governor Cuomo said.

Companies must have a $5 million insurance policy for any vehicle tested, submit a report on demonstrations or tests, undertaken pursuant to a DMV permit, to the Commissioner of Motor Vehicles no later than March 1, 2018.

The law permitting demonstrations or tests is set to expire April 1, 2018. Testing requirements and the application are available here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s