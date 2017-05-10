Driverless vehicle testing to begin in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York will allow companies to test driverless vehicles in the state.

According to the governor’s office, new legislation allows for testing of autonomous technology through a year-long pilot program.

“New York has emerged as one of the nation’s leading hubs for innovation, and as we invite companies and entrepreneurs to reimagine transportation technology, we will encourage the development of new, safe travel options for New Yorkers,” Governor Cuomo said.

Companies must have a $5 million insurance policy for any vehicle tested, submit a report on demonstrations or tests, undertaken pursuant to a DMV permit, to the Commissioner of Motor Vehicles no later than March 1, 2018.

The law permitting demonstrations or tests is set to expire April 1, 2018. Testing requirements and the application are available here.