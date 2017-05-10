Common Core to become “Next Generation” standards

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It is widely known that the Common Core was not well received New York State.

A large number of parents right here in the Capital Region opted their kids out of standardized testing.

For the last two years the state has been gathering input from parents, teachers and experts.

Next month the New York State Board of Regents will vote to “opt-out so-to-speak” of Common Core and go with a new set of standards known as “Next Generation.”

The long-suspected name change was unveiled at the state Board of Regents’ meeting this week, days after Education Commissioner, MaryEllen Elia proposed a broad series of tweaks and changes to the state’s take on the Common Core.

It’s important to note that this would not be a complete overhaul.

While there will be some significant changes, the state says many of the Common Core standards will remain in place. The state believes that actually the combination of the two will work well.

While Common Core focuses heavily on math and English, “Next Generation” focuses on science and evidence based reasoning creating more discussion in the classroom.

Parents leading the testing opt-out movement have been critical of the revised standards, calling on the state to do more to lessen the high-stakes nature of the state’s standardized tests.

The Regents are expected to vote on the revamped standards next month.

If you want to weigh in on the changes public comments are being accepted until June 2nd. Below are helpful websites to research more regarding these changes to New York State curriculum:

https://www.nextgenscience.org/ and http://www.p12.nysed.gov/ciai/mst/sci/nyssls.html