Related Coverage Fundraiser held for local infant diagnosed with malignant brain tumor

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There is some good news to report on the local baby battling a brain tumor.

Logan, who is four months old, is now recovering from surgery where doctors were able to remove a bulk of the tumor.

NEWS10 ABC was there in March when a big fundraiser was held to help out Logan’s parents Jennifer and Kevin Fogg with the skyrocketing medical bills.

He’s not out of the woods just yet. Doctors say he has more procedures and chemotherapy ahead of him.